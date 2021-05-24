Home

Fiji looking into West Papua issue

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 11, 2022 6:45 am

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has confirmed that Fiji is taking a multilateral approach to issues regarding West Papua which has been fighting for independence from Indonesia.

Speaking in parliament late yesterday, Sayed-Khaiyum confirmed the Fijian government’s position is to help uphold the rule of international law.

“We are working very closely with the MSG, Pacific Island Forum and the UN to ensure that we take this matter forward in a way that respects international law and that’s what we need to do because we believe in the rule of law and it should be maintained internationally – as we have our position similarly – in the South China Sea that international laws must apply.”

West Papua has support from some Melanesian countries which believe that it should gain independence from Indonesia.

There have also been issues of human rights abuses in the region.

