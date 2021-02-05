Fiji Law Society got it wrong says AG

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has hit out at the Fiji Law Society saying it has disrespected the office of the Speaker of Parliament.

The Society yesterday issued an open letter calling on the Attorney General and Parliament to defer debate on two bills before the House.

The Anti Corruption Division Bill and the Abolition of Assessors Bill are due for debate this week.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the motion on the two Bills was put forward with no objections from either side of the House.

He says the Law Society has not only got the law wrong but have done a grave injustice to the Speaker, insinuating that he has done something wrong.

The Attorney General has questioned the independence of the Fiji Law Society saying it has attacked the Speaker and questioned his leadership.

