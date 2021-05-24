FCCC is independent: AG

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission’s role is to ensure the prices of items do not get out of hand.

He made the comment after National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad today questioned the independence of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

While contributing to a debate on the consolidated review reports of the Fiji Commerce Commission’s 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 annual reports, Professor Prasad says an independent body should remain apolitical and impartial.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you look at it from an economic point of view, the role of FCCC is extremely important and whatever they do apart from the watchdog. The way in which they conduct themselves will determine whether they can create confidence and trust in the economy.”

The way in which they conduct themselves will determine whether they can create confidence and trust in the economy. ”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the opposition side of parliament has failed to understand the role of the FCCC.

“FCCC does not reduce the price of things. FCCC is independent and we need to be able to ensure that that independence continues because it will not only provide consumer protection but what is critically important is to be able to provide competition. “

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians need to understand that certain items in the country are price-controlled while some are not.