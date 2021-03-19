FBC among 18 state-owned entities commended

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is among State-Owned Entities commended for continuing to make progress and turning losses into profits over the years.

Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Alvick Maharaj presented the ‘Examination of Audit Report on State-Owned Entities and Statutory Authorities for 2015’, in parliament.

Maharaj says some of the 18 entities mentioned in the report have made significant strides over the years and commended the Chief Executives for their leadership and performance.

“Some of these entities just two decades ago were not making a single cent as profit. I therefore would like to thank the CEOs, the boards and board directors for turning losses into profit.”

Maharaj says they noted a few control issues in some entities which indicates that operations are improving.