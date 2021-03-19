Electoral reform consultations extended

Consultations on the three electoral reform bills have been extended by the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau informed the House this morning that the Committee has requested permission to present its report at a later time.

The report on the three Bills was to be tabled in the House during this week’s sitting.

Ratu Epeli says due to increased public interest in the Bills, the Standing Committee intends to carry out further consultations before finalizing its report.