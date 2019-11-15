EFV for Rural Pregnant Mothers will be maintained

The largest portion of the Ministry of Women and Children’s budget allocation for the new fiscal year is provided for the administration of the Social Protection Programs and Schemes.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says those benefitting from these programs include women, pregnant women, single parents, children, the poor, persons with disability and the elderly.

Vuniwaqa says so far 3,127 women have benefited from the Expanded Food Voucher for Rural Pregnant Mothers.

“The Expanded Food Voucher for Rural Pregnant Mothers will be maintained at $50 in this new budget year with the allocation of $1.2m in the new fiscal year. So far, 3127 women have benefited from this program in the current financial year. We also continue to administer the Disability Allowance with an allocated budget of $9.3m.”

Vuniwaqa says this program currently supports over 8,000 beneficiaries with the amount of $90 per month.