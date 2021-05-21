Home

Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 4:35 pm
Ariel view of Suva City. [File Photo]

The economic activity needs to be regenerated to get the economy back on track says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

While contributing to a motion moved by Opposition MP Pio Tikoduadua, Bainimarama says the only way the businesses can mitigate the economic downturn brought about by COVID-19 is to return to some form of normalcy as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister says if businesses are adamant to open the business they will do their best to adhere to the strict protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

“Opening up ensures that those who are unemployed due to the restrictions are able to return to work and earn income to support their families.”

This will also allow micro small and medium enterprises to get back on their feet.

Bainimarama says the decision made by the government was not easy as they have to regenerate the economy and also battle and try to contain the virus.

“It is a fine balance that we simply cannot mess up. This is expected to have a domino effect on the economy as the businesses I have alluded to earlier will directly contribute to rejuvenating the economy.”

He adds they are also making sure that the adverse impact on the unemployed and vulnerable groups is mitigated through direct support.

