Dome Mine has spent over $5m in exploration

Over $5.9 million has been spent by Dome Mine Limited exploring potential sites on Ono Island in Kadavu.

Mineral Resources Minister Jone Usamate says the exploration license issued in 2007 has been renewed every three years after noting the achievements of Dome Mine.

Usamate says this related to aligning their work to guidelines set out by the Mineral Resources Department.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister highlighted that apart from its core activity, Dome Mine has been extensively involved in assisting communities and land development programs.

“In Naqara, some of their projects include maintaining old roads, construction of new roads, construction of sea-walls, construction of a new school dormitory for Naqara Primary School, for Matavuivabui settlement being assistance with sea-walls and excavation of rubbish dump.”

He also assures that exploration work is carried out as per the plan developed by the Environment and Mineral Resources Department.