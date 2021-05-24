Home

Parliament

Davis is a disgruntled former employee: AG

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
September 22, 2021 1:30 pm
Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Graham Davis.

Opposition Members of Parliament have been told not to rely on information from Graham Davis who was a former media consultant for the government.

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum pointed out that certain MPs were quoting comments that Davis has made on his blogsite which frequently criticizes government ministers and policies.

Sayed-Khaiyum has told parliament that Davis is a disgruntled former employee.

Article continues after advertisement

“Graham Davis was simply an employee, he is no longer employed. He’s got grievances, sitting in Sydney in some little room of his and writing all this stuff. So what?

Sayed-Khaiyum was referring to Opposition MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau who quoted Davis in parliament today, in relation to the suspension of the Solicitor General.

