Construction of Police Stations progressing well

Construction work continues for the Nakasi, Nadi, Lautoka and Nalawa Police Stations.

Defence Minister, Inia Seruiratu says another $1m will help in the renovation, extension and upgrade of Police Posts, Stations and Quarters.

$150,000 has also been allocated for the Upgrade of the Nasese Dog Kennel.

Article continues after advertisement

“Hopefully we will be able to complete these stations, Lautoka, Nadi and Nakasi except for Nalawa probably will go into the next financial year and that is progressing well because we have contracts that have been signed.”

Work on the Nakasi Police Station is at 51 percent, and is expected to be complete by March next year.

The total cost stands at $35.9m.

Work on the Nadi Police Station is 81 percent complete and the Lautoka Police Station is expected to be complete on December 15.