Committee says Parliament needs to expand outreach program

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
February 17, 2020 12:50 pm
Committee Chair Alvick Maharaj

The Parliament Secretariat needs to widen its outreach program and increase public awareness on the Bills before the House.

This was one of several recommendations by the Committee on Justice Law and Human Rights which tabled its report on the Department of Legislature’s Annual Report from 2016/2017.

Committee Chair Alvick Maharaj told the Speaker of the House that while the work of the department which is the administrative arm of Parliament is commendable, more needs to be done.

Article continues after advertisement

“However it is recommended that there should be more systematic approach for the wider outreach program which can be effectively monitored and assessed for its impact. The parliament needs to create more awareness within the general public about the Bills that are before the committees.”

Other recommendations included the need for more Parliament space which is an ongoing discussion between the Judiciary and the Department of Legislature.

Maharaj also told the House that future annual reports would need to include key performance indicators of the overall functions of parliament.

There was also a call to revitalize and increase the participation of Youth Parliament

