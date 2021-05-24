Home

Climate Change Bill passed into law

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 23, 2021 2:29 pm
The Climate Change Bill has been passed by parliament this afternoon, marking a historic milestone in Fiji’s global fight.

It is a comprehensive piece of legislation setting Fiji’s long term framework for mitigating the effects of climate change.

It also mandates all government ministries action plans and national policies to be mindful of climate change, sets up clean energy requirements and introduces carbon trading.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while supporting the Bill highlighted that denying climate change will not achieve any good for the people of Fiji.

“Whether we accept it or not, it will fundamentally change Fiji, how is up to us. Either we will be destroyed by stronger storms and swallowed by the rising seas, or we will change ourselves to be more resilient.”

Minister for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum pointed out the Climate Change Bill presents new opportunities for landowners to enter into the carbon trading market as a source of revenue.

The Bill has been described as a blueprint for a carbon neutral and climate resilient Fiji.

