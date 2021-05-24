Climate Bill expected in parliament this week

The Climate Change Bill is likely to be tabled in parliament and passed into law by the end of this week.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has told the House the Bill has gone through rigorous consultation over two years and is ready to be debated and subsequently passed into law.

“The rapid rise in sea levels and the resulting salt water intrusion that stems from the increased ferocity of coastal floods have made portions of our island nation uninhabitable.The Fijians government is ensuring that it is embeds Climate Change mitigation and adaption as well as resilience in all national and sectoral plans”.

He adds the government intends to have the Act in effect before the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change in November.

Bainimarama also says all government strategies are also mindful of climate change.