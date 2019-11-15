Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Budget lays foundation for Fijians to have a better life: Nagata|Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM|Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy|Cane farmers encouraged to utilize cane planting grant|Budget did nothing for workers in the informal sector: Kepa|2020-2021 Budget maybe the boldest in Fiji’s history: PM|The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Civil service pay cut not realistic

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 30, 2020 12:20 pm
Minister for Economy Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum. [File Photo]

The Minister of Economy says reducing civil service salaries would have meant a loss of millions of dollars for the economy.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made this remark while responding to the alternative budget provided by former Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor, Savenaca Narube.

While acknowledging Narube’s effort of providing an alternative budget, Sayed-Khaiyum says some of the suggestions made are not realistic given the current situation facing our people.

Article continues after advertisement

“Savenaca Narube said we should increase VAT to 12 percent, we should impose a 20 percent income tax surcharge, increase personal income tax, increase duty on motor vehicle and cut civil servant salaries. Yet they are holding their submission up as some kind of alternative to this budget. No country is raising taxes. When you don’t have the ability to pay tax why raise tax?”

The Economy Minister says despite the slowdown in economic activity in the private sector, civil servants need to continue providing essential services.

Even a 10 percent pay cut would have led to stopping the flow of at least $120m into the economy.

“The nurses have to work, the doctors have to work, and the medical assistants have to work. The police, the military, they all have to work and provide services. With this new announcement, the cuts we have made they need to become less bureaucratic and become more efficient so we need them. We are paying them and they’ll be the one, the key stakeholders to drive the impetus we’ve given to the private sector.”

The government has announced there will be no pay cuts for civil servants, however, salaries of all Government Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive’s and Heads of Commissions and Independent Bodies will be cut by 10 percent.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.