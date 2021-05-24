Home

Parliament

Bulitavu thanks PM for choosing Ratu Wiliame

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 29, 2021 6:25 pm
Opposition MP Mosese Bulitavu [left] [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]. President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere meets the Prime Minister [Source: Fijian Government]

Opposition MP Mosese Bulitavu has thanked the Prime Minister for nominating Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for President.

While speaking in parliament, Bulitavu said it is no secret that he voted in favour of Ratu Wiliame’s nomination when the House of Representatives was appointing a new Head of State.

He says Ratu Wiliameh who happens to be Bulitavu’s traditional high chief, has been prepared by the province of Macuata to take up a national leadership role.

Article continues after advertisement

“The appointment of the Gone Turaga na Tui Macuata as President is a blessing, and I thank the Honorable Prime Minister for the belief and confidence in the Gone Turaga na Tui Macuata to be nominated for that high office”.

Bulitavu adds that the traditional leaders in Macuata are carrying out their roles in accordance with instructions from, and the guidance of Ratu Wiliame while he takes up office as President.

