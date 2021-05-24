Bulitavu endorses his chief as President

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Mosese Bulitavu confirms he voted for Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for President.

Bulitavu says there was no party directive on whom to vote for, and so he voted in favour of the FijiFirst nominee.

Ratu Wiliame is also Bulitavu’s High Chief.

The SODELPA MP says he had informed his party before the parliamentary session that he would be voting for Ratu Wiliame.

This isn’t the first time that Bulitavu has voted against the party line, with SODELPA hierarchy attempting to censure him for agreeing to the National budget and the amended iTaukei Land Trust Act bill.

He’s even been taken to court by his party leader and won.