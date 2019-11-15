Bulanauca’s shady past brought up in parliament

Member of Parliament, Metieli Bulanauca’s shady past was brought up in parliament this morning.

Two days ago, Bulanauca had said that Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum need to cast out the devil from within themselves.

Sayed-Khaiyum in response highlighted that at the height of the May 2000 coup, Bulanauca had publicly called Indo-Fijian leaders ‘teivoro’ or devil.

“I have said this in Parliament before and there is a documentary evidence on this where you are talking on it in front of civic towers. He stood up and said who is the head of legislature, Mahendra Chaudhary Kaidia (Indo-Fijian) Hindu teivoro. Who is the head of the judiciary Reddy Hindu Teivoro. Nobody is a Teivoro and nobody is a devil.”

The Attorney General adds no one has the right to call anyone ‘teivoro’.

Yesterday, FBC News attempted to get clarifications from Bulanauca however he refused to take any questions.

In his parliamentary address, he had also alleged that the Prime Minister had people killed, but has not provided any evidence.