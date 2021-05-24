Bulanauca defends his statement in parliament

SODELPA MP Mitieli Bulanauca today defended his statements calling on Indians to go back to India.

Bulanauca says he made the comments in response to statements made by Former NFP leader, Jai Ram Reddy and Mahendra Chaudhry.

He claims Chaudhry had made statements about a land use law without prior consultation of the native landowners, while Jai Ram Reddy had made comments about all native land and state land.

Article continues after advertisement

“Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhary’s sudden statement for a land-use law without prior consultation with native landowners, NLTB and the Great Council of Chiefs was an act of disrespect out of the spirit called evil”.

In a statement, Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhary says the SODELPA MP is now seeking excuses for the outrageous statement he made in 2000 calling on Indians to go back to India.

Chaudhary says there is absolutely no justification for Bulanauca’s racist remarks.

He adds 1999/2000 People’s Coalition Government did not make any changes to the land laws of the country.

He adds its only interest was to encourage the use of land for the economic benefit of the landowners as well as the tenants.

National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad says Bulanauca should get his facts right.

He says Reddy’s position on land was unequivocally clear.

Prasad says it is a lie that Reddy ever advocated native land to be converted to state land.