Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Barber shops and hairdressers can apply to open|Investment Bill 2020 passed|Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks|Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method|Sugar City businesses slowly picking up|Reduction must flow down to customers: RBF|MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|Automatic registration for round 6 & lockdown relief|Children to be kept at home while shopping|13 new cases take daily tally to 35|CWM Hospital data evaluation continues|Ministry continues with aggressive screening|FNU takes action against staff|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|TELS and Toppers students not eligible for $50 assistance|Legalizing marijuana will have international ramification|$5m hotel bill for health bubble|Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|PM commends Turaga ni Koro|More households involved in agricultural activities|22 new cases announced with majority at CWM|Families receive grocery packs|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 3, 2021 4:18 pm
Opposition MP Miteli Bulanauca. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Opposition MP Miteli Bulanauca has today called on Government to move people towards natural treatment rather than other ways to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Bulanauca was speaking in Parliament and had this to say.

“We need the all of Fiji here to go natural, preventative way avoiding these kinds of sickness and going to herbs as someone already mentioned yesterday. Going to hot water and team and all that. We need to have one week or two weeks of that. We can kill all that COVID-19 here.”

Article continues after advertisement

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says this is rather unfortunate when Fiji is fighting a pandemic.

“Vaccine was seen as panacea to these issues. Honourable Leader of SODELPA has said to go and get vaccinated. But his very member sitting one row behind him is today saying don’t get the vaccine, he said before don’t get the vaccine, drink hot water or herbal medicine, saying we have brought the virus to Fiji.”

SODELPA leader, Viliame Gavoka is on record urging Fijians to get vaccinated.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.