Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method

Opposition MP Miteli Bulanauca has today called on Government to move people towards natural treatment rather than other ways to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Bulanauca was speaking in Parliament and had this to say.

“We need the all of Fiji here to go natural, preventative way avoiding these kinds of sickness and going to herbs as someone already mentioned yesterday. Going to hot water and team and all that. We need to have one week or two weeks of that. We can kill all that COVID-19 here.”

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says this is rather unfortunate when Fiji is fighting a pandemic.

“Vaccine was seen as panacea to these issues. Honourable Leader of SODELPA has said to go and get vaccinated. But his very member sitting one row behind him is today saying don’t get the vaccine, he said before don’t get the vaccine, drink hot water or herbal medicine, saying we have brought the virus to Fiji.”

SODELPA leader, Viliame Gavoka is on record urging Fijians to get vaccinated.