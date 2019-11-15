Budget is relevant and people-centered says Govind

The Economy Minister presented a relevant and people-centered budget says government MP Salik Govind.

Govind says the budget is well thought out and evidence-based as wide consultations were carried out.

He says the Economy Minister made sure the most vulnerable Fijians were not left behind in the budget consultation process.

“This budget has targeted all categories of people and families. With special attention to those most affected by the unsuspecting pandemic COVID-19. That caught the global community unaware and unprepared for. Same time, the Honorable Minister has placed great emphasis to revive the economy so that more people can get back to work within the shortest time and afford the necessities of livelihood to sustain themselves and their families in these trying times.”

The MP says the pandemic has taught every Fijian including politicians a great lesson that should not be forgotten.