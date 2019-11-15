Home

Parliament

Budget is focused on helping all Fijians: PM

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 27, 2020 12:55 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while addressing Parliament today says the COVID-19 economic fallout could be the worst ever economic crisis if the government doesn’t step in to stop it.

Delivering his 2020-21 budget response, the Prime Minister says this budget is important as it prioritizes Fijians and ensures they are taken care of during this pandemic.

He reiterated that they are seeking various ways to ensure increased economic activities in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“The truth is Mr Speaker, no matter who you are or where you are in Fiji – this budget brings relief you need and builds confidence in our economy, bringing us a recovery that we’ve never seen.”

The Prime Minister says this budget provides help to those who need it the most, granting $100 million in direct government unemployment assistance, not only to those whose jobs have been lost but to those who are working on reduced hours.

Bainimarama adds they’ve also consulted with other stakeholders in an effort to assist those Fijians having difficulty in paying their bills.

“Water Authority of Fiji has extended its policy of ensuring impacted families won’t have their water cut off just because they cannot pay their bills. That policy will remain through March of next year. In a 50/50 split with EFL, Government is directly paying for half of the first 100 units of energy used by low-income Fijian families every month.”

Bainimarama says the Government is also reaching out to the private sector in an effort to work together to create employment opportunities.

