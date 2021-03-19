Body parts not disposed at Naboro Landfill

Body parts such as amputated limbs from patients at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital are disposed of in an incinerator.

National Federation Party Member of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua asked in parliament whether body parts were being dumped at the Naboro Landfill.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed this is not the case.

“I have just said that the body parts are incinerated. I don’t know what the question is. I have never ever said before that body parts have been put anywhere else.”

Dr Waqainabete says all amputated limbs and other body parts are disposed off at incinerators in the Korovou, Navua and Lautoka hospitals.

The CWM Hospital incinerator was damaged when the boiler burned down in 2019.

He adds they are in the process of buying a new incinerator.