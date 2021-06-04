Home

Blame on soldiers and Navy officers unfair: Seruiratu

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 7:40 pm

Defence Minister, Inia Seruiratu, says he welcomes further investigation into accusations against the RFMF soldiers and the Navy officers.

There have been a lot of claims made that the members of the two disciplinary forces are the super-spreaders of the coronavirus.

Seruiratu says it is unfair and unacceptable that the soldiers and the Navy officers are being blamed.

While debating the Health Amendment Bill 2021, an emotional Seruiratu says he doesn’t take these comments lightly as these officers are making a lot of sacrifices to ensure the country is safe from the pandemic.


Inia Seruiratu [Source: Fijian Parliament]

He also stressed that the Military Commander has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter by the Ministry of Health.

“We need to get to the bottom of this but let’s be positive about this. As I have said, it is not about blaming people, because anybody in the frontline is vulnerable and equally exposed and that is a risk that all frontliners face. But why the Military, why the Navy? We have got doctors and health workers who have been affected as well, but they are not put in this category of super spreaders. That’s unfair and unacceptable.”

He says the evidence in the investigation in the first case involving a military officer shows otherwise.

“There are systematic issues that need to be addressed and I welcome the commitment from the Ministry for health that he has already stated that there be an investigation and I am sure that they are already in the process of an investigation.”

The Minister also says that when the Health Amendment Bill comes into force, it will apply to everybody who will breach the restrictions in place.

