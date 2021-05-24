Biman clarifies FCCC investigation

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad came under attack in the parliament today for questioning the independence of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

While contributing to a debate on the consolidated review reports of the Fiji Commerce Commission’s 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 annual reports, Professor Prasad says an independent body should remain apolitical and impartial.

He also says the way in which the FCCC conducts itself, will determine whether they can create confidence and trust in the economy.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in response says the NFP Leader continuously undermines the Fijian economy.

He says Prasad even questions the independence of the World Bank and the Reserve Bank of Fiji when they release a report.

In the same breath the AG stated that in 2018, Professor Biman Prasad was investigated by FCCC on rental issues.

“This is the kind of shenanigans that people actually look at and that is what undermines the economy. Not FCCC which is just trying to do its job. The fact of the matter is he was investigated by FCCC for rental purposes in 2018. When we come to parliament we need to come to parliament with clean hands. He was investigated by FCCC.”

Prasad while responding on another debate clarified the allegations against him by his tenant were false.

“There was a crook who rented my house and didn’t pay rent for more than 12 months and I was generous enough to keep him. The crook took away more than $10,000and then falsely convicted went and complained that he was charged higher rent, of course, the Commerce Commission found that it was a false allegation.”

The parliament debate continues.