Bill makes accountants registration easier

A new Bill has been tabled in parliament to enable more Fijians to register as chartered accountants.

The Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants Bill will introduce new categories to register individuals to provide services.

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says current laws surrounding service providers is too restrictive.

“More persons will be able to practice in the accounting profession and would then be able to provide more services to remote areas whether it Korovou, Taveuni, Sigatoka, Tavua, Rakiraki, Rotuma or Kadavu. At the moment there is a huge oligarchic situation, you’ve only got the big four or five (firms) that can do everything.”

Under the Bill, registration will be based on qualifications that correspond to the current categories for membership which include chartered accountant, chartered accountants in public practice, limited public practice, associate accounts and accounting technicians.

The Bill has been referred to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights which must report back to parliament in the next sitting.

Following this, the House will debate and vote on the Bill.