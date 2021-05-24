Bill 17 to minimize red-tape

The passage of Bill 17 will result in more efficiency in developing iTaukei land by tenants and investors.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has told parliament that the amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act will remove the requirement for tenants to seek approval before any development can take place.

Sayed-khaiyum says there is already a backlog that needs to be dealt with.

Parliament continues to debate Bill 17 with the Opposition still calling on the government to withdraw the amendments.