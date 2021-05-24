Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Failure to wear mask tops list of bookings|Compensation continues despite the pandemic|Home vaccination efforts increase|More then Twenty-thousand Fijians infected with COVID-19|Lautoka reports first death in second wave|Daily test positivity sits at a worrying percentage|ANZMAT helps manage Fiji’s health care system|Vaccine access made easy, no proof of negligence|UN staff to be evacuated from Fiji|More fines for non-compliance|New Tourism Fiji CEO ready for tough challenge|Fiji records 1057 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths|Over 120,000 Fijians fully vaccinated|RFMF to remove another personnel for breach|More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|
Full Coverage

Parliament

Bill 17 to minimize red-tape

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 30, 2021 1:40 pm
[File Photo]

The passage of Bill 17 will result in more efficiency in developing iTaukei land by tenants and investors.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has told parliament that the amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act will remove the requirement for tenants to seek approval before any development can take place.

Sayed-khaiyum says there is already a backlog that needs to be dealt with.

Article continues after advertisement

Parliament continues to debate Bill 17 with the Opposition still calling on the government to withdraw the amendments.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.