Barefoot College project is necessary: Vuniwaqa

The Minister for Women has highlighted that this is the right time to carry forward the Barefoot College project to teach women livelihood projects.

Mereseini Vuniwaqa believes the Barefoot College needs to be prioritized, saying she is grateful for the allocation of $3m.

“When you give a person a fish you feed that person for a day, you teach that person how to fish you feed that person and the family for the whole year. This is it, this is teaching women how to fish.”

Opposition MP Salote Radrodro had moved a motion to take out the project, reassess and review it because it was not a priority.

The Minister replied the College will empower women to become solar engineers within their communities.