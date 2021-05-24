Bainimarama defends Presidential appointment

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has pushed back against the Opposition’s criticism of the appointment of Ratu Wiliame Katonivere as President.

Bainimarama singled out Namosi High Chief and SODELPA MP, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua who had been vocal about the appointment claiming the only reason Ratu Wiliame was considered is because of his chiefly status as Tui Macuata.

The Prime Minister hit back today in parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

“Tui Namosi is missing from this morning session, I would like him to hear this, this by the very people who have loudly lamented the absence of chiefly privileges in the 2013 constitution. I would be the laughing stock of Fiji and the region if I were to appoint the Tui Namosi as President of this nation.”

Bainimarama adds his government will never appoint anyone based on their name and status.

“I need not defend his Excellency from these pretenders, his achievements speak for themselves, he has shown strong leadership, a strong understanding of business, he has used his traditional leadership role to raise awareness on the climate and ocean crisis, he has shown everything we deserve from a modern leader in Fiji.”

Bainimarama says the President is not someone who has coasted through life based on his birthright, unlike some SODELPA members.

“We have seen the clear results, their last leader simply ran out on his voters, just woke up one day and decided to quit, I bet it was too much for him and their current leader can barely run his party, so why on earth would anyone want him to govern the country.”

The Prime Minister adds Ratu Wiliame has asked leaders to present the people with a specific vision and prudent policy and already, the Opposition has to stumble over that bar of expectation.