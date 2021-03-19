Ba hospital to open later this year

Thousands of Fijians in Ba and nearby areas will benefit from the new Hospital when it begins operation in the second half of this year.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed this in parliament when questioned about the status of the new hospital, and the partnership with Aspen Medical Pty Ltd.

Dr. Waqainabete says the Chief Executive of Health Care Fiji is in the country which is a good indication.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions including the ability for them to begin last year as the CEO and her staff were not able to come through. As such operational details are being discussed with the government and HCF. Plans are in place that the Ba Hospital operations will begin in the second half of 2021.”

Dr. Waqainabete says there will be demand for employment opportunities when the new hospital is opened and Fijians should grasp it.

“Employment opportunities exist in areas such as laundry services, catering services, potter services, and other services will also be explored. Basic financial and other skill base training will also be provided to this person.”

The Health Minister has also said current staff of both Ba and Lautoka hospital will not lose their jobs when Aspen Medical takes over.

He says staff will be either absorbed into other public health services or trained by Aspen and remain with the two hospitals.

He says those staff who will join Aspen will receive training under the guidelines of the new management.