Auditor General deliberately undermined Ministries

The actions of the Auditor General’s Office have been brought up in parliament as examples of underhanded dealings to discredit government ministries.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, pointed out that the former Auditor General refused to attend meetings with ministries that were being audited.

“The lack of client engagement on several occasions when the Permanent Secretary failed to meet Permanent Secretaries or government representatives to discuss the issues identified in the Auditor General’s reports Furthermore, the Auditor General has failed to attend entry and exit audit meetings, communicating that these meetings impact the independence of the OAG. What a preposterous statement to make.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that the Auditor General has demonstrated repeatedly that reports are not compiled objectively.

“That is a deliberate attempt to undermine respective ministries and departments. No independent, professional organization or person would do that. You have to come with clean hands. If you are an independent body, you have been tasked to do this – you go and do your job. Nobody is stopping you. Don’t pull these underhanded tactics. You lose your credibility and that is precisely what happened.”

Opposition MP Biman Prasad spoke in defence of the then Auditor-General saying he should not be maligned.

“The former Auditor General was a man of integrity. When you attack him publically, when you malign him publically, why would anybody want to be in the job?”

Parliament debate continues.