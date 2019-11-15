Attorney General challenges Judiciary to root out corruption

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has recommended that the Fijian Judiciary should consider establishing a separate branch that looks exclusively at corruption-related cases.

Speaking during the International Anti-Corruption Day, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that he has had discussions regarding this with the Acting Chief Justice.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there have been cases where the court interpreted anti-corruption laws narrowly.

The Attorney General has challenged the judiciary to ensure we have a corruption-free Fiji saying right now the court records reflect otherwise.

“Can be the wealthy, the privilege, the entitled, the senior civil servants and even the elected who are corrupted, and when those cases come before the courts, a person status should not signal leniency. It does not matter who they are, who their parents are or may have been, it does not matter what job they hold, what businesses they run or what title have been bestowed upon them, corruption is corruption.”

He adds the blue and white-collar crime must be treated equally and should not squander the promise of the Fijian Constitution.

The AG believes if people in power get away with corruption, it will send a signal to others that these actions are condoned.

He says the court must not use a person’s status to be lenient with sentencing.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption today launched a campaign called “I don’t accept bribes”, that aims to root out bribery and corruption from all levels.