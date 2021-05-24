All MPs to attend parliament to elect President

All Members of Parliament will be physically present in the House tomorrow to vote for Fiji’s new President.

The Parliament Secretariat has confirmed all MPs will attend in person as agreed by the Business Committee earlier this month.

This will be the first time that all elected representatives will be present in the House since COVID restrictions were implemented earlier this year.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has already announced he will nominate Turaga na Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere who has accepted the nomination.

The Opposition MP is speculated to be Marama na Roko Tui Dreketi and former SODELPA Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa.