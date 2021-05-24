Akbar slams sign language interpreter critics

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar has called on Fijians to respect the work of sign language interpreters.

In parliament today, Akbar slammed criticism made on social media against the interpreters.

The Minister says Fiji cannot be proud of discrimination over something as valuable as sign language.

The Minister has urged the keyboard warriors to stop criticizing the work of sign language interpreters.

“Sad fact, that sign language interpreters are far too often humiliated and mocked on social media platforms for the way they express themselves, this should stop.”

Akbar says interpreters play a vital role in the society and their passion for the work needs to be commended.

“It is indeed an unfortunate show of the fact that still, we have people who have not to learn the value of sign language, let alone learn to respect people with disabilities with respect. In fact, this mentality Mr.Speaker sir is shameful.”

She goes on to say that such behavior influences bad habits in children.

The Minister says it is shameful that majority of commenters are adults and this is concerning.

Akbar says Fijians should be very proud to be signatories of the convention on the rights of persons with disabilities which recognizes and promotes the use of sign language.

Meanwhile, National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua acknowledged the efforts of the sign language interpreters, while wishing a happy International Deaf Week to people with hearing impairments.