AG speaks of an interesting week in parliament

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has expressed that this week has been very interesting in respect of how the members of the opposition have been very economical with the truth.

The Attorney General says this week has been a repeat and that the opposition clearly has issues.

“I think it’s critically important for the Fijian people to know that in the past one week it would appear that the opposition has got some issues. They either probably have internal issues or they probably are simply scoring around for new ideas. That is unfortunately a problem which has meant that the quality of intellectual input, the quality of debate, the standard of argument, the standard of ideas has been quite abysmal from the opposition side.”

Leader of Opposition Sitiveni Rabuka stresses that he would not expect to get that sort of comment from the highest legal officer in the land.

“For him to say that perhaps is a height of disrespect, if I can put it that way.”

Parliament has adjourned to the 16th of next month.