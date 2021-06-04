AG refutes Opposition voter statistics

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Opposition only goes with statistics that fit their narrative instead of looking at facts.

This comes after Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka claimed in parliament that the 2018 General Election had one of the lowest turnouts and that more than 170,000 people did not vote.

Sayed-Khaiyum says in 1992, voter turnout was 78.77 percent. 1994 was 74.8 percent. 89.4 percent of registered voters turned out in 1999.

The 2001 General Election saw 81.05 percent of voters casting a ballot. 2006 had 64 percent, 2014 had 84.6 percent turnout while 2018 saw 71.92 percent voter turnout.

The minister adds that anybody interested in having a thorough analysis of elections would know that you need to look at the percentage of invalid votes.

In 1999, nine percent of votes were invalid. 2001 saw 11.7 percent invalid votes. In 2006, 6.4 percent of the votes were invalid.

The invalid votes in 2014 were 0.75 per cent and in 2018, 0.92 per cent.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds anyone who wants to do a thorough and honest analysis must look at all the statistics.