Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Tavua Town Council working closely with MOH|SCGF provides fund to female cane farmers|Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements|Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM|Alleged restaurant thief charged|Experts attempt to clear COVID misconception|Consumer Council advocates on disaster-risk preparedness|83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border|Newworld Tavua close|Vaccination Campaign in Nadi suspended|Hot Bread Kitchen closes branch on Butt Street as precaution|Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong|CWM Hospital now a COVID-care facility|Reckless gatherings can result in super spreader event|COVID-19 testing ramped up|PM urges Fijians not to be swayed by pretenders|Health Ministry headquarters to resume operation today|Stop discouraging people from getting vaccinated: Tudravu|FCCC expands its manpower|FEMAT field hospital near completion|Nalotawa people provide assistance to affected families|Vuisiga village in Naitasiri currently on lockdown|47 arrested for breaching curfew and health measures|Visitors not allowed into PRB estates|
Full Coverage

Parliament

AG refutes Opposition voter statistics

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 7, 2021 4:05 pm
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Opposition only goes with statistics that fit their narrative instead of looking at facts.

This comes after Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka claimed in parliament that the 2018 General Election had one of the lowest turnouts and that more than 170,000 people did not vote.

Sayed-Khaiyum says in 1992, voter turnout was 78.77 percent. 1994 was 74.8 percent. 89.4 percent of registered voters turned out in 1999.

Article continues after advertisement

The 2001 General Election saw 81.05 percent of voters casting a ballot. 2006 had 64 percent, 2014 had 84.6 percent turnout while 2018 saw 71.92 percent voter turnout.

The minister adds that anybody interested in having a thorough analysis of elections would know that you need to look at the percentage of invalid votes.

In 1999, nine percent of votes were invalid. 2001 saw 11.7 percent invalid votes. In 2006, 6.4 percent of the votes were invalid.

The invalid votes in 2014 were 0.75 per cent and in 2018, 0.92 per cent.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds anyone who wants to do a thorough and honest analysis must look at all the statistics.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.