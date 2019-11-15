Government hits out at Nawaikula for racial vilification

Government has today labeled statements made by Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula as inciting racial vilification in Parliament and amongst its members.

Nawaikula while responding to the Annual Review of the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations claimed the government is using the Open Merit Recruitment System as a means to remove indigenous Fijians from top governing positions.

This did not go down well with the Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who lambasted Nawaikula, saying the SODELPA MP was making it a habit of using the race card.

Niko Nawaikula was at it once again, claiming that the indigenous rights were under threat.

“There is this Open Merit Recruitment System used by this government to remove indigenous workers at the top position. Go to the Civil servants from the Directors up, no more indigenous people because they are using the OMRS to remove them”.

Not holding back, Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum calling out Nawaikula’s statement as misleading and something which lacked substance.

“The honorable member is misleading parliament by giving false information of which is absolutely no proof. Number two Mr Speaker Sir, he is also inciting parliament and members of parliament using racial vilification. There’s absolutely no proof of that. He simply stands up all the time, making all sorts of comments and he thinks he can get away with it. There’s certain standards that need to be adhered to. There’s absolutely no proof of that Mr Speaker Sir, and that comments needs to be withdrawn please with your indulgences”.

Nawaikula further claims that the government is exploiting workers’ rights in the country.

“This is the worst time in any history in Fiji to be an employee. The worst time ever because all their rights have been exploited left right and centre, beginning with the government.

The Attorney General also dismissed further claims made by Nawaikula about government exploiting workers’ rights”.

“Every person has the right to fair employment practices including humane treatment and in proper working conditions. Sub-section two, every worker has the right to join or form a trade union and participate in its activities or programmes. Sub-section 3, every employee have the right to form or join an employee’s organisation and trade union and employers have the righ to bargain collectively”.

The Attorney General says the FijiFirst government’s effort in introducing the minimum wage is evidence that it’s also prioritizing the welfare of the workers.