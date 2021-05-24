Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|Vaccination for children begins today|Sabha urges followers to observe protocols|Sabha emphasizes on COVID-safe protocols|No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up|Fijians continue to breach COVID-safe measures|161 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths reported|Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Intervention on health and vaccine equity critical|Usual Saturday hype missing in the city|Online registration begins today|Fiji records 132 new COVID infections|MoH establishes quarantine corridors|Council of Churches wants to negotiate with the government|Mask wearing compulsory says Dr Fong|Lockdown blessing in disguise for Fijians in Korovou|Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|
Full Coverage

Parliament

AG denounces Nawaikula’s attempts to mislead Fijians

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 20, 2021 4:15 pm
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum[left] and Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has hit out at Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula for misleading parliament about registration in the Vola ni Kawa Bula.

Parliament was debating a proposed amendment to the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act which seeks to permit mothers to register their children and gives them equal status as that of fathers.

At the moment, only the father of a child may register the child at first, and the mother may only do so if the father is deceased, ill, absent or is unable to register the child.

Article continues after advertisement

The amendment bill states the current provision is discriminatory.

Nawaikula claimed the changes would have consequences on the Vola ni Kawa Bula which is a register of iTaukei children under their landowning units.

“What will be the impact of this on the culture of the iTaukei? Their culture is reflected in the maintenance of the VKB, in most cases, they have to go through the patrilineal line. If not, there has to be an agreement. All of this will come out if rightfully, as the law requires, this amendment is referred to a parliamentary committee so that the input of experts, those affected and stakeholders are brought in.”

Sayed-Khaiyum confirms the registration of newborns and registration under the VKB are entirely separate.

“Trying to make the people feel somehow or the other the VKB is under attack just because they’ve changed the law. Now women can register their sons and daughters, therefore the VKB is under attack. They are mute, not correcting him because they believe in the politics of fear, creating ethnic division. This is what it fundamentally boils down to.”

The Bill also seeks to simplify the process of changing a person’s name.

At the moment, a person has to register a deed poll at the Office of the Registrar of Deeds before his or her name can be changed by the Ministry of Justice.

The proposed amendment removes the requirement for a deed poll and instead a person only has to apply to have a change of name.

The proposed amendment reduces the age for change of name from 21 to 18 years.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.