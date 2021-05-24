Home

AG condemns Bulanauca in parliament

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 21, 2021 3:18 pm
Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Opposition MP Mitieli Bulanauca.

Opposition MP, Mitieli Bulanauca has been labelled a hypocrite after he said in parliament that sex offenders should not be placed on a permanent register because the Bible teaches forgiveness.

Parliament was debating the Registration of Sex Offenders Bill when Bulanauca said the sins of perpetrators must be forgotten, in the spirit of Christian teachings.

“Ensure that our laws are based on biblical values and principles. It’s very important to give opportunities to any offender for change. Forget his sins, forget what he has offended.”

Bulanauca’s religious arguments about love and humanity were proven hollow by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

“He in 2000, stood there and said the Executive is run by Kaindia, Hindu Tevoro. Judiciary – Kaindia, Hindu, Tevoro. Is that love? Is that about humanity? Is that about spreading the love of Jesus Christ?”

According to Sayed-Khaiyum, while Bulanauca has compassion for sex offenders, he seems to have none for multiracialism.

“Hon. Bulanauca has been one of the main people behind the racial and ethnic categorization of our people. Is that the love of Jesus Christ? Jews and Gentiles alike, didn’t he say that?”

The Attorney General also called out female MP in Opposition for not taking a stand against Bulanauca, and has challenged womens’ rights groups to publicly condemn his statement.

Under the Bill offenders are required to register a list of information including their address, employment details, vehicle details and even distinguishing marks such as tattoos.

