AG challenges NFP MP to repeat comments outside parliament

National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabu [left] and Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has challenged National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabu to make comments about the matters before the court outside parliament.

While debating on the amendments to the Electoral Act, Qereqeretabua highlighted the case where seven women are seeking constitutional redress challenging amendments to the Registration of Voters Act and the Interpretation Act.

She questioned whether these women will get justice.

“Some women voters challenged this in court and while it is sub judice, it would not surprise me in the slightest that even if the Writ were to be issued on Monday, these woman would still have no closure.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says just for political mileage the Opposition come to parliament make felicitous comments in their desperation.

“Who is she to say that? She is basically saying that the judiciary in this country is corrupt. And I challenge her to do not hide behind parliamentary privileges to please make that comment outside the parliament because we have to protect the judiciary.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds such comment by Qereqeretabua is not very leadership like.