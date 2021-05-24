AG baffled with Opposition’s ‘mightier than how approach’

The Attorney General took a swipe at Opposition Members in Parliament today clarifying that government does not tell Fiji Sun what to put on their front page.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says he is baffled with the Opposition’s mightier than how to approach respect to the former Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

“We don’t really care what they are printing about somebody’s personal life, the person is no longer in the party. Thirdly is the hypocritical position that’s been taken by the members of the opposition. Fiji’s newspaper articles are replete with what one would call affairs.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also called out the Opposition for not condemning incidents of similar nature that has happened in the past.

“Remember the tea lady incident? None of these people condemned it but more importantly what I found more hypocritical not just members in this house, outside some of the NGOs and women’s groups, they did not care about the women involved. They did not say anything about them because they simply maybe commoner women.”

The Attorney General also labeled this attempt by Opposition politically expedient.