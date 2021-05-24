Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP’s may begin administering vaccine|Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|
Full Coverage

Parliament

AG appeals with landowners to ignore political lies

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 23, 2021 4:51 pm
Niko Nawaikula [left] and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Attorney General reached out to landowners while speaking in parliament this afternoon, urging them not to believe lies being peddled by Opposition MPs.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to MP Niko Nawaikula’s comments that the Climate Change Bill would be a disaster for iTaukei landowners.

He says the Opposition has repeatedly lied about land issues in the House, also making reference to a video circulated before the 2014 General Election.

Article continues after advertisement

“He’s lying to the public, he’s lying in particular to the landowners. I wish to address landowners directly. They (SODELPA) produced videos before the 2014 General Election saying if you support this government, if you support FijiFirst, this Constitution, you’ll all live in reserves like the American Indians. See the videos in the vernacular. Hon Nawaikula and Hon Bulitavu did it too”.

Sayed-Khaiyum says none of the claims made by the Opposition have come to pass, and yet they continue to use land issues as a political football.

“Why are there such gross, negligent lies to the iTaukei landowners? They are creating fear when there is nothing to fear. In fact, this peddling of lies is tied extremely closely to their political fortunes”.

The Attorney General again stressed that iTaukei landownership is entrenched in the 2013 Constitution and can never be alienated.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.