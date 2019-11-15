Home

AG accuses Tikoduadua of treachery

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 29, 2020 11:44 am
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has accused Opposition MP Pio Tikoduadua of practicing treacherous politics.

Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to Tikoduadua’s use of a private email between him and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while debating the budget in parliament.

He says Tikoduadua, who was at the time the Permanent Secretary in the PM’s Office did not read the entirety of the email.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is no conspiracy. In fact, there’s an email that says if we had used those base figures it would have shown a growth in 2008 when the world knew we did not grow in 2008. They’re now trying to obfuscate the issue. The reason you are yelling is that you’ve been caught out. “

The Economy Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership, adding he would never follow a politician like Tikoduadua.

“You can die a thousand deaths for a leader like him then for the treacherous politics that you profess. Even for 1 minute, I will never join you.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the use of the email by Tikoduadua and the National Federation Party was an attempt to mislead Fijians because the Opposition has no response to the new budget.

