Accessing public transport remains a challenge

The Minister for Transport has highlighted that accessing public transportation is one of the biggest issues for people with disabilities.

Faiyaz Koya says without accessible transportation, many people with disabilities simply cannot get to school or the workplace, hindering their full participation in society.

This was revealed by Koya while contributing to the debate on the Review of the Performance Audit on Access for Persons with Disabilities to Public Offices and Public Transport.

Koya says, according to the 2017 Population and Housing Census conducted by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics in 2018, 13.7 percent of the total population was reported to have some form of disability.

“This means 113,595 people out of a population of 884,887 have some form of disability. However, what the report fails to specify is whether all the functioning challenges restrict a person from using public transportation or having access to public information”.

Koya says in order for the ministry responsible for transportation to better develop policies, it is important that data is available on how many people with disabilities access public transport.

He adds that they are working with the Land Transport Authority and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji to ensure that appropriate changes are made to the respective legislation to mirror the accessibility provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disability Act 2018.