77 agriculture leases renewed

The iTaueki Land Trust Board has renewed 77 agriculture leases in the Seaqaqa area in the last two years.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Voreqe Bainimarama says 55 were cane leases and 22 non-cane leases.

He adds these were assisted under the Committee for Better Utilization of Land grant.

“Apart from above TLTB is currently processing 96 cane leases that will be issued in 2021 and will also qualify to be assisted under the CBUL subsidy.”

Bainimarama says of the 22 non-cane leases, 18 were for root crops and vegetable farming and four were cattle and grazing leases.