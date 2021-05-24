Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP’s may begin administering vaccine|Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|Vaccination for children begins today|Sabha urges followers to observe protocols|Sabha emphasizes on COVID-safe protocols|No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up|Fijians continue to breach COVID-safe measures|161 new cases, no COVID-19 deaths reported|Vaccinated under 18s included in Sweepstakes draw|Intervention on health and vaccine equity critical|Usual Saturday hype missing in the city|Online registration begins today|
Full Coverage

Parliament

77 agriculture leases renewed

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 21, 2021 4:15 pm

The iTaueki Land Trust Board has renewed 77 agriculture leases in the Seaqaqa area in the last two years.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Voreqe Bainimarama says 55 were cane leases and 22 non-cane leases.

He adds these were assisted under the Committee for Better Utilization of Land grant.

Article continues after advertisement

“Apart from above TLTB is currently processing 96 cane leases that will be issued in 2021 and will also qualify to be assisted under the CBUL subsidy.”

Bainimarama says of the 22 non-cane leases, 18 were for root crops and vegetable farming and four were cattle and grazing leases.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.