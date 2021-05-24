Home

538 teachers failed to renew registration certificates

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 30, 2021 10:57 am

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says she is concerned about a small percentage of teachers who have failed to keep their qualifications and registration up to date.

Kumar highlights the Teacher Registration Board has found that some teachers have not upgraded their qualifications since 2009.

“It is equally disappointing to note that around 538 teachers did not bother to renew their teacher registration certificates as reported by the Teacher Registration Body.”

She adds pupils deserve better and it is important for teachers to keep abreast with advancements in the profession.

“We want to best for our students. There are around 1, 000 teachers teaching with limited authority to teach who need to upgrade their qualifications – a practice seen in Australia and NZ as well. These teachers do not have teacher training qualification.”

The Minister also hit out at Unions and the Opposition for spreading misinformation.

Kumar says their claims that she does not acknowledge the hard work of teachers is an example of petty politics.

She also highlighted that the Ministry will follow Merit-Based Recruitment to ensure the quality of education is not compromised, adding that the revised process of appointment is only for new recruitments to fill vacancies.

The Minister says teachers who are in the system need not worry about this unless they are applying for a higher position.

