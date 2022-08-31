52 bridges replaced Fiji wide

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate. [Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority has replaced 52 bridges around the country, while repairs on hundreds of bridges continue.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate highlighted this in Parliament when giving an update on the progress of the bridge replacement program.

Usamate says the ministry can’t replace all the bridges at once.

He adds that’s why mostly repairs are undertaken until it is time to replace them.

“Bridges have a special place in transportation infrastructure because they are the link between different parts or different places with other places and the structures of the bridges that we have are for the purpose to carry the traffic loads of the highway, crossing any obstacle in performing effective communication between two destinations.

Usamate says FRA has been caring for over 1, 200 bridges on the government’s road network.

FRA has invested more than $450 million over the past nine years on bridge and jetty maintenance.