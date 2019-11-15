35,000 students affected by COVID-19

More than thirty-five thousand students have indicated that their parents have lost jobs or are working on reduced hours.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar confirmed this in parliament when questioned by National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad on whether the Ministry will provide lunch to affected students.

Akbar acknowledged organizations who have been assisting but says the Ministry cannot commit to anything at this stage.

“Without any actual study report which will indicate that yes children are going to school without lunches we will not be able to commit anything because we don’t have the funding for that

She also says they are already assisting with free education grants and other initiatives.”