$343.1m paid out in direct cash assistance

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 21, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Minister for Economy has confirmed that the government may assist unemployed Fijians after the November period, if it has the capacity to do so.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says if they have only genuine applicants for the second round of the $360 unemployment benefit, they will have more capacity to assist Fijians.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will be based on how the economy opens up.

“We urge those people who are looking at scheming the system please don’t do that because you are denying other people who do deserve to get that assistance. If we have capacity there may be still some people later on who may not be able to get the jobs we want to be able to help them even after the November period.”

The Minister says applications for the 2nd will open from the 11th to 15th of October and they intend to begin payment from the 2nd of November.

The Government has so far paid out $343.1m in direct cash assistance for those affected by COVID-19.

