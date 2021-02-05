2020 Agriculture Census statistics to be out in March

The Ministry of Agriculture has recorded a total of 83,395 farmers details in the 2020 Census.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says the census also captured 70,991 households with some of them having multiple farms.

Dr Reddy adds the detailed report will be tabled in parliament in March.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the official release of statistics will be published in four parts at the end of March.

“The 2020 Agriculture Census General Table, so it will give the general descriptives of the entire survey. The Survey of Agricultural Households then we have the 2020 Agriculture Census Elaboration of Boundary report and the 2020 Agriculture Census gender analysis and then we have the 2020 Agriculture Census administration report.”

Dr Reddy adds the Agriculture Census was conducted for the first time on a handheld device and a survey solution software that sped up the process.

It also allowed live feed of the data to the head office which is the census operation centre.

He says after the data collection period at the end of February last year, the Agriculture Ministry started compiling the information.

Dr Reddy adds their teams worked closely with Food and Agriculture Organization experts to complete the survey in a timely manner.