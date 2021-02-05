1938 students and 207 teachers in the North underwent counselling

More than 1,900 students and 207 teachers from Tropical Cyclone Yasa affected areas underwent counselling.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says students responded quickly to the session but teachers are taking more time to get back on track.

Akbar says the psycho-social support was put together by the Ministry, Empower Pacific and Medical Services Pacific.

“The children were quick to respond, very quick to respond to the counselling tactics while the teachers probably were still down with the trauma of losing their homes, their quarters and the rest of the staff. The programme was conducted in 22 Northern schools included 16 Primary Schools, five secondary schools and one special school.”

Akbar also clarified misconceptions from the Opposition saying more than 20 teachers have graduated from the counselling course.

“All 35 teachers graduated with a Diploma on 11th January 2021 but Mr. Speaker Sir, courses complete well before graduation and seven of these counselors were from the North.”

The Education Ministry also worked to provide counselling programmes to School Heads.

The counselling sessions will continue to covers all schools in the affected areas.